Odisha's Bold Rs 9,200 Crore Healthcare Overhaul

The Odisha government has initiated a massive Rs 9,200 crore investment plan aimed at overhauling the state's healthcare infrastructure, focusing on key medical institutions.

Chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, a high-level meeting unveiled the plans for significant redevelopments in several hospitals. VIMSAR Medical College and Hospital in Burla is set for an upgrade with an estimated Rs 1,594 crore investment, boosting its bed count from 1,485 to 2,861.

Simultaneously, MKCG Medical College in Berhampur, Rourkela Government Hospital, and Capital Hospital will see substantial enhancements. The projects reflect a strategic move to augment medical facilities, ensuring better healthcare access across Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)