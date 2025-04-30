Left Menu

Odisha's Bold Rs 9,200 Crore Healthcare Overhaul

The Odisha government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, is investing nearly Rs 9,200 crore to transform key medical institutions, enhancing hospital bed capacities significantly. Major projects include the redevelopment of VIMSAR Medical College, MKCG Medical College, Rourkela Government Hospital, and Capital Hospital, with the initiative aimed at boosting healthcare infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:00 IST
Odisha's Bold Rs 9,200 Crore Healthcare Overhaul
Healthcare
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has initiated a massive Rs 9,200 crore investment plan aimed at overhauling the state's healthcare infrastructure, focusing on key medical institutions.

Chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, a high-level meeting unveiled the plans for significant redevelopments in several hospitals. VIMSAR Medical College and Hospital in Burla is set for an upgrade with an estimated Rs 1,594 crore investment, boosting its bed count from 1,485 to 2,861.

Simultaneously, MKCG Medical College in Berhampur, Rourkela Government Hospital, and Capital Hospital will see substantial enhancements. The projects reflect a strategic move to augment medical facilities, ensuring better healthcare access across Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025