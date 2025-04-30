Odisha's Bold Rs 9,200 Crore Healthcare Overhaul
The Odisha government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, is investing nearly Rs 9,200 crore to transform key medical institutions, enhancing hospital bed capacities significantly. Major projects include the redevelopment of VIMSAR Medical College, MKCG Medical College, Rourkela Government Hospital, and Capital Hospital, with the initiative aimed at boosting healthcare infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government has initiated a massive Rs 9,200 crore investment plan aimed at overhauling the state's healthcare infrastructure, focusing on key medical institutions.
Chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, a high-level meeting unveiled the plans for significant redevelopments in several hospitals. VIMSAR Medical College and Hospital in Burla is set for an upgrade with an estimated Rs 1,594 crore investment, boosting its bed count from 1,485 to 2,861.
Simultaneously, MKCG Medical College in Berhampur, Rourkela Government Hospital, and Capital Hospital will see substantial enhancements. The projects reflect a strategic move to augment medical facilities, ensuring better healthcare access across Odisha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nitish Kumar to Remain Chief Minister Despite United Opposition Alliance, Says Bihar Deputy CM
Telangana Chief Minister's Mission to Japan: A Quest for Industrial Investments
Himachal Chief Minister Disburses Funds and Honors Achievers on Himachal Day
Tension in Mahagathbandhan: Congress Snubs Tejashwi Yadav's Chief Ministerial Ambitions
Kerala High Court Orders Status Quo in SFIO Case Involving Chief Minister's Daughter