PRIME Program: Transforming Patient Safety in Indian Hospitals

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a global leader in medical technology, has strengthened its collaboration with Joint Commission International to launch the PRIME program in IV Therapy across six hospitals in India. This initiative aims to prevent infections and medication errors, enhancing safety for both patients and healthcare workers.

The program, which began in 2019, has now been implemented in 30 Indian hospitals. It employs a comprehensive approach to patient safety, including setting goals, regular progress reviews, expert tele-consultations, and scientific updates via webinars. Hospitals completing the six-month program receive PRIME certification, signifying adherence to a Gold Standard in safety.

Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, BD and JCI's partnership has furthered the training of healthcare professionals, resulting in improved clinical outcomes. BD's Managing Director Atul Grover emphasized the program's role in developing best practices and advancing safe medical technologies in healthcare settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)