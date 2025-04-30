Aster DM's Strategic Merger with Quality Care India

Aster DM Healthcare announced the acquisition of a 5% stake in Quality Care India, valued at Rs 849 crore, marking the initial phase towards an anticipated merger.

Acquiring equity from BCP Asia II TopCo IV Pte Ltd and Centella Mauritius Holdings, the deal was solidified through a share swap, setting the stage for a significant healthcare collaboration.

The Competition Commission of India has already approved the merger, expected to conclude this year, promising an expanded, unified healthcare network in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)