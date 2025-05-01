The Rising Tide: Antibiotic Resistance in India and the World

In 2019, a mere 8% of bacterial infections in India received appropriate treatment, a concerning figure highlighted by a recent study focusing on low- and middle-income nations.

The research, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, investigated nearly 1.5 million antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections across eight countries, including three from South Asia. India reported over 1 million of these cases, making it the region's hardest hit.

The study underscores a looming public health crisis and signals an essential call-to-action for global and national policymakers to address antimicrobial resistance effectively.

