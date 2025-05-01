The Rising Tide: Antibiotic Resistance in India and the World
In 2019, only 8% of bacterial infections in India were treated correctly. The study published in The Lancet revealed almost 1.5 million infections resistant to standard antibiotics across eight countries, primarily in South Asia. The findings press for urgent policy action to tackle antimicrobial resistance globally.
In 2019, a mere 8% of bacterial infections in India received appropriate treatment, a concerning figure highlighted by a recent study focusing on low- and middle-income nations.
The research, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, investigated nearly 1.5 million antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections across eight countries, including three from South Asia. India reported over 1 million of these cases, making it the region's hardest hit.
The study underscores a looming public health crisis and signals an essential call-to-action for global and national policymakers to address antimicrobial resistance effectively.
