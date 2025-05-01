Left Menu

The Rising Tide: Antibiotic Resistance in India and the World

In 2019, only 8% of bacterial infections in India were treated correctly. The study published in The Lancet revealed almost 1.5 million infections resistant to standard antibiotics across eight countries, primarily in South Asia. The findings press for urgent policy action to tackle antimicrobial resistance globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:17 IST
The Rising Tide: Antibiotic Resistance in India and the World
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In 2019, a mere 8% of bacterial infections in India received appropriate treatment, a concerning figure highlighted by a recent study focusing on low- and middle-income nations.

The research, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, investigated nearly 1.5 million antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections across eight countries, including three from South Asia. India reported over 1 million of these cases, making it the region's hardest hit.

The study underscores a looming public health crisis and signals an essential call-to-action for global and national policymakers to address antimicrobial resistance effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025