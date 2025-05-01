Revolutionizing Healthcare: Himachal's First Robotic Surgery Hub at AIMSS
Himachal Pradesh's AIMSS in Chamiyana is set to become the first hospital in the state to offer robotic surgery, followed by Tanda hospital. The hospital will also absorb certain departments from IGMCH Shimla to manage patient influx better and will soon provide cardiology services.
Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties (AIMSS) in Chamiyana is about to make history by becoming the first hospital in Himachal Pradesh to offer robotic surgery. This announcement was made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the inauguration of the new In-Patient Department.
To address the overwhelming patient load at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla, several departments, including gastroenterology, nephrology, and plastic surgery, are being relocated to AIMSS. This shift aims to enhance healthcare quality across the region as these facilities will now be part of the Chamiyana Super Specialty Hospital.
Robotic surgery at AIMSS presents numerous benefits. Patients can expect more precise surgeries, quicker recovery times, and a reduced risk of infections thanks to minimally invasive techniques. Furthermore, future expansions, including cardiology and cardiothoracic services, are planned to establish AIMSS as a leader in medical innovation.
