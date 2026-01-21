Left Menu

ASHA Workers' Struggle: Unveiling the Healthcare Crisis in West Bengal

Several ASHA workers in West Bengal were detained while attempting to march to 'Swasthya Bhawan' to demand better wages and insurance. The protest follows a 'cease-work' starting December 23. Their demands include a fixed monthly salary and insurance cover. The state responded with police barricades and detentions.

Updated: 21-01-2026 11:39 IST
Several ASHA workers across West Bengal have been detained while en route to the 'Swasthya Bhawan', the state's health department headquarters. Their aim was to press for a hike in minimum monthly honorarium and insurance cover, pressing demands that have been simmering for months, officials stated.

The protesting Accredited Social Health Activists have been staging a 'cease-work' since December 23. Police detained them as a precautionary measure, citing law and order concerns. Many activists reported police barricades outside Sealdah and Howrah stations, crucial entry points for those arriving from various districts.

Protesters have been vocal about their demands, highlighting a need for a fixed monthly salary, alongside insurance cover in case of death on duty. Security has intensified around 'Swasthya Bhawan' with traffic controls, following advice from Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya against the march. The escalating tension underscores the broader healthcare challenges in the state.

