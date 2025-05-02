Left Menu

Animal Sedative Medetomidine: A New Threat in Illicit Drug Supply

Medetomidine, a sedative for animals, is increasingly found in the U.S. illegal drug supply, particularly mixed with fentanyl. Recent reports highlight significant cases in Chicago, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh, with overdoses and withdrawal symptoms challenging conventional treatment methods. The presence complicates the opioid crisis response, prompting further investigation and healthcare adaptations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 02-05-2025 04:22 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 04:22 IST
The emergence of medetomidine, an animal sedative, within the U.S. illegal drug supply is raising alarm, found notably in fentanyl mixtures, according to new reports released Thursday.

Chicago health officials were confounded last May when an uptick in overdoses occurred, these cases evidently linked to medetomidine alongside fentanyl, as conventional naloxone treatments proved ineffective. The city's health department confirmed 12 cases involving this substance.

In Philadelphia, medetomidine appeared in 72% of tested illegal opioid samples, overshadowing the previously prominent xylazine. Hospitals faced challenges addressing withdrawal symptoms resistant to usual treatments, necessitating the use of dexmedetomidine. Pittsburgh shared similar findings.

