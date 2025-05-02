Animal Sedative Medetomidine: A New Threat in Illicit Drug Supply

The emergence of medetomidine, an animal sedative, within the U.S. illegal drug supply is raising alarm, found notably in fentanyl mixtures, according to new reports released Thursday.

Chicago health officials were confounded last May when an uptick in overdoses occurred, these cases evidently linked to medetomidine alongside fentanyl, as conventional naloxone treatments proved ineffective. The city's health department confirmed 12 cases involving this substance.

In Philadelphia, medetomidine appeared in 72% of tested illegal opioid samples, overshadowing the previously prominent xylazine. Hospitals faced challenges addressing withdrawal symptoms resistant to usual treatments, necessitating the use of dexmedetomidine. Pittsburgh shared similar findings.

