Healthcare Shake-Up: CVS Exits Obamacare Market Amid Industry Turmoil

CVS Health has announced plans to exit the Obamacare health insurance market by the year 2026, marking a significant shift in its operational strategy. The decision comes as CVS seeks to improve its financial performance after facing various challenges last year. The company has also raised its 2025 profit forecast, contributing to a 5% increase in its shares.

Meanwhile, Biogen has reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results, driven by robust demand for its rare disease medications, despite declining sales in its multiple sclerosis segment. The company's strategic focus on cost-cutting and development of new drugs appears to be paying off amid stiff market competition.

In regulatory developments, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has moved to scrap regulations that prevent consumer credit reports from featuring medical debt. Additionally, the FDA has approved Johnson & Johnson's new drug for muscle-weakening disorders, anticipated to generate significant revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)