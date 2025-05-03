Left Menu

Rabies Resurgence: Despite Vaccination, Young Girl Battles for Survival

A seven-year-old girl from Kunnicode, Kerala, developed rabies symptoms weeks after a dog bite, despite receiving vaccination. Her family rushed her to SAT Hospital as her condition deteriorated. This incident follows the similar fate of another young girl in a nearby district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-05-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young girl of seven from Kunnicode, Kerala, has developed rabies symptoms weeks following a dog bite, despite having been administered the anti-rabies vaccine, her family disclosed on Saturday.

As her condition rapidly deteriorated, she was transferred to the Sree Avittom Thirunal (SAT) Hospital, where she is now on ventilator support, according to hospital sources.

This distressing case arrives just days after another child, aged six, succumbed to rabies in the Malappuram district following similar circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

