Unraveling the Brain’s Hidden Threads: Insomnia, Anxiety, and Depression

A recent study has discovered three common brain abnormalities in insomnia, anxiety, and depression, including a smaller thalamus, reduced cerebral cortex, and weaker brain connectivity. These findings may help in developing more effective treatments as current ones offer limited success, highlighting the interconnectedness of these mental health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A groundbreaking study reveals three shared brain abnormalities linked to insomnia, anxiety, and depression, potentially paving the way for improved treatments. The research, conducted by a team from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, found a smaller thalamus, weakened brain region connectivity, and a reduced cerebral cortex contributing to these mental health conditions.

The analysis involved brain scans of over 40,000 participants from the UK Biobank dataset, which mapped both similarities and differences among these prevalent disorders. Published in the journal Nature Mental Health, the study's findings underscore the need for targeted treatment strategies, as current methods provide moderate relief and often see a return of symptoms.

Researcher Elleke Tissink explained that insomnia severity particularly correlates with smaller brain volumes in reward-related areas, while depression is linked to a thinner cerebral cortex affecting language and emotion. Anxiety's severity, meanwhile, is tied to weaker amygdala reactivity and brain region connectivity, illustrating the complex interconnectedness of these mental health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

