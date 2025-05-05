Unraveling the Brain’s Hidden Threads: Insomnia, Anxiety, and Depression

A groundbreaking study reveals three shared brain abnormalities linked to insomnia, anxiety, and depression, potentially paving the way for improved treatments. The research, conducted by a team from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, found a smaller thalamus, weakened brain region connectivity, and a reduced cerebral cortex contributing to these mental health conditions.

The analysis involved brain scans of over 40,000 participants from the UK Biobank dataset, which mapped both similarities and differences among these prevalent disorders. Published in the journal Nature Mental Health, the study's findings underscore the need for targeted treatment strategies, as current methods provide moderate relief and often see a return of symptoms.

Researcher Elleke Tissink explained that insomnia severity particularly correlates with smaller brain volumes in reward-related areas, while depression is linked to a thinner cerebral cortex affecting language and emotion. Anxiety's severity, meanwhile, is tied to weaker amygdala reactivity and brain region connectivity, illustrating the complex interconnectedness of these mental health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)