Nationwide Cashless Treatment Scheme for Road Accident Victims Launched

The government has introduced a scheme providing cashless treatment for road accident victims across India, offering up to Rs 1.5 lakh per person. Implemented by the National Health Authority from May 5, 2025, this initiative coordinates with various agencies to ensure efficient medical care and financial coverage.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has announced a groundbreaking initiative aimed at offering financial relief and medical support to road accident victims. The new scheme, effective from May 5, 2025, provides cashless treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh per accident victim.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, this measure is executed under the auspices of the National Health Authority and involves collaboration with police, hospitals, and State Health Agencies. Victims are entitled to treatment at designated hospitals for up to seven days post-accident.

The initiative highlights the government's commitment to road safety and swift medical response, with the State Road Safety Council acting as the nodal agency for local implementation. The program builds on a pilot launched in March 2024, marking a significant step forward in healthcare accessibility for accident victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

