Left Menu

Incentive Scheme to Address Andhra Pradesh's Falling Birth Rate

Andhra Pradesh's government, led by CM N Chandrababu Naidu, proposes a Rs 25,000 birth incentive for families having a second child or more. This initiative aims to boost the state's Total Fertility Rate from 1.5 to 2.1, addressing population management concerns and ageing population challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:28 IST
Incentive Scheme to Address Andhra Pradesh's Falling Birth Rate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is set to introduce a birth incentive scheme totaling Rs 25,000 for families with a second child onwards.

This initiative targets boosting the state's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) from 1.5 to the replacement level of 2.1, addressing issues arising from a declining population.

CM Naidu highlighted the significant socio-economic challenges posed by an ageing demographic, pointing to international examples. The forthcoming policy on population management is slated for implementation by April, marking a significant step towards addressing demographic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SPEX 2026: BMC Helix Unites Global Leaders for AI-Driven ServiceOps Transformation

SPEX 2026: BMC Helix Unites Global Leaders for AI-Driven ServiceOps Transfor...

 Global
2
Prisoner Exchange: Bridging Divides Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Prisoner Exchange: Bridging Divides Amidst Ongoing Conflict

 Russia
3
Cuba's Power Grid Reconnects Amid Political Tensions

Cuba's Power Grid Reconnects Amid Political Tensions

 Cuba
4
Conservative Anglicans Challenge Archbishop's Authority

Conservative Anglicans Challenge Archbishop's Authority

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026