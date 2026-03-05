Incentive Scheme to Address Andhra Pradesh's Falling Birth Rate
Andhra Pradesh's government, led by CM N Chandrababu Naidu, proposes a Rs 25,000 birth incentive for families having a second child or more. This initiative aims to boost the state's Total Fertility Rate from 1.5 to 2.1, addressing population management concerns and ageing population challenges.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is set to introduce a birth incentive scheme totaling Rs 25,000 for families with a second child onwards.
This initiative targets boosting the state's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) from 1.5 to the replacement level of 2.1, addressing issues arising from a declining population.
CM Naidu highlighted the significant socio-economic challenges posed by an ageing demographic, pointing to international examples. The forthcoming policy on population management is slated for implementation by April, marking a significant step towards addressing demographic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)