Haryana CM Vows to Bring Modi's Schemes to Punjab in 2027

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed his intention to extend welfare schemes to Punjab if the BJP wins the 2027 elections. Speaking during his visit to Gurdwara Chola Sahib in Dera Baba Nanak, Saini emphasized that the initiatives started in Haryana under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership could benefit Punjab substantially.

Saini's frequent visits to Punjab, often wearing a turban, signal his engagement with the region's cultural and spiritual heritage. Drawing attention to the March 2 budget presentation, he referenced Guru Nanak Dev's teachings, linking them to governance based on honesty and charitable distribution.

Responding to inquiries about the Kartarpur corridor, Saini credited its reopening to PM Modi's efforts and expressed optimism for future improvements. He underscored the historical ties between Haryana and Punjab, highlighting shared cultural and religious bonds rooted in the region's Guru teachings.

