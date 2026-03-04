Left Menu

Haryana CM Vows to Bring Modi's Schemes to Punjab in 2027

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced plans to implement welfare schemes in Punjab, should the BJP assume power there in 2027. During a visit to Dera Baba Nanak, he highlighted shared cultural ties between Haryana and Punjab and praised Prime Minister Modi's efforts on the Kartarpur corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:19 IST
Haryana CM Vows to Bring Modi's Schemes to Punjab in 2027
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed his intention to extend welfare schemes to Punjab if the BJP wins the 2027 elections. Speaking during his visit to Gurdwara Chola Sahib in Dera Baba Nanak, Saini emphasized that the initiatives started in Haryana under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership could benefit Punjab substantially.

Saini's frequent visits to Punjab, often wearing a turban, signal his engagement with the region's cultural and spiritual heritage. Drawing attention to the March 2 budget presentation, he referenced Guru Nanak Dev's teachings, linking them to governance based on honesty and charitable distribution.

Responding to inquiries about the Kartarpur corridor, Saini credited its reopening to PM Modi's efforts and expressed optimism for future improvements. He underscored the historical ties between Haryana and Punjab, highlighting shared cultural and religious bonds rooted in the region's Guru teachings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Holi Celebration: Two Lives Lost in Motorcycle Collision

Tragic Holi Celebration: Two Lives Lost in Motorcycle Collision

 India
2
Left Demands Transparency in West Bengal Voter Rolls Amid Night-Long Protest

Left Demands Transparency in West Bengal Voter Rolls Amid Night-Long Protest

 India
3
Finn Allen's Record Century Leads New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final Glory

Finn Allen's Record Century Leads New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final Glory

 India
4
Dentist Arrested in Egg Smuggling Racket: A Deep Dive into the Underground Surrogacy Network

Dentist Arrested in Egg Smuggling Racket: A Deep Dive into the Underground S...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026