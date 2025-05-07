Market Uncertainty Looms as Trade Talks Falter

U.S. equities took another hit on Tuesday, dropping for a second day as statements from President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent left investors uncertain over trade deal prospects. Trump declared that potential agreements would be scrutinized in the coming weeks, yet no concrete timeline was provided, sowing further market apprehension.

Conflicting messages arose when Bessent remarked that some deals could be revealed imminently, leading to skepticism among market watchers. Analyst Tim Ghriskey warned that while the United States seeks equitable terms, China poses a significant challenge, potentially forcing the U.S. to navigate trade issues independently.

Amid this uneasy atmosphere, the Dow plummeted nearly a percent, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq followed suit. Healthcare faced the most significant setbacks, aggravated by internal FDA changes, while trade uncertainty and tariff plans continued to cause wider market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)