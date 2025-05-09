Delhi Gears Up: Hospitals on High Alert Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Friday, met senior health officials to bolster emergency preparedness in the capital's hospitals. The meeting addressed the need for improved readiness and resource management within healthcare facilities.

Gupta emphasized the importance of having fully equipped emergency wards and adequate supplies, directing hospitals to conduct mock drills and establish thorough Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The initiative comes after new directors were appointed to 26 Delhi government hospitals in an attempt to boost efficiency and healthcare delivery.

Health Minister Pankaj Singh echoed Gupta's sentiments, assuring that Delhi hospitals are fully equipped to handle emergencies. Additionally, the government aims to resolve recurring medicine shortages and enhance healthcare services through schemes like Ayushman Bharat, ensuring world-class treatment for all citizens.

