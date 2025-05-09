Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up: Hospitals on High Alert Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta coordinated with senior health officials to enhance emergency preparedness in Delhi hospitals due to escalated India-Pakistan tensions. Efforts include setting up emergency wards, conducting drills, and ensuring medicine availability. The move follows recent appointments of new hospital directors and aims to optimize healthcare services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:08 IST
Delhi Gears Up: Hospitals on High Alert Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions
Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Friday, met senior health officials to bolster emergency preparedness in the capital's hospitals. The meeting addressed the need for improved readiness and resource management within healthcare facilities.

Gupta emphasized the importance of having fully equipped emergency wards and adequate supplies, directing hospitals to conduct mock drills and establish thorough Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The initiative comes after new directors were appointed to 26 Delhi government hospitals in an attempt to boost efficiency and healthcare delivery.

Health Minister Pankaj Singh echoed Gupta's sentiments, assuring that Delhi hospitals are fully equipped to handle emergencies. Additionally, the government aims to resolve recurring medicine shortages and enhance healthcare services through schemes like Ayushman Bharat, ensuring world-class treatment for all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025