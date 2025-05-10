Left Menu

Hawaii Secures $700 Million Settlement in Plavix Lawsuit

Hawaii will receive a $700 million settlement from pharmaceutical companies Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi over the blood thinner Plavix. This comes after claims of insufficient labeling for non-Caucasian patients. The agreement was reached before an appeal, with Governor Josh Green hailing it as a landmark victory.

Hawaii has successfully secured a $700 million settlement from pharmaceutical giants Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi in light of concerns over the efficacy and safety of their blood thinner, Plavix. This settlement comes after a court ruling last year ordered the companies to pay a much larger sum, totaling $916 million.

The settlement was reached just before an appeal decision, allowing both parties to agree on the lower amount. Bristol Myers Squibb and Sanofi have maintained their focus on delivering innovative medicines to patients, despite the controversy surrounding Plavix, which has been a crucial therapy for cardiovascular disease for nearly 30 years.

The case gained attention after Judge James Ashford revealed there was a risk of a diminished response in about 30% of patients, particularly non-Caucasians. While neither company has admitted wrongdoing, Governor Josh Green praised the settlement as a significant victory for the state.

