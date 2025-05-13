India's United Front Against TB: A Nationwide Effort to Eradicate the Disease

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for increased participation from both government and society in a coordinated effort to eliminate tuberculosis across India. Chairing a high-level review meeting on the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), Modi underscored the importance of early detection and treatment, highlighting the success of recent initiatives aimed at curbing the disease's spread.

The Prime Minister pledged continued support to eradicate TB, referencing the successful 100-day TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, which reached high-focus districts and screened over 129.7 million individuals. Significant progress in early detection, with 719,000 cases identified - including asymptomatic instances - was also noted, demonstrating a commitment to nationwide implementation strategies.

Modi emphasized the role of healthcare technology and public awareness in combating TB, urging technology-based interaction to better connect supporters and patients. Reviewing infrastructure enhancements, he detailed notable expansions in diagnostic networks and treatment facilities, affirming vital steps toward achieving India's TB eradication goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)