Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Delhi Nursing Home Blaze

A fire erupted at a nursing home in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar, prompting authorities to deploy 11 fire tenders to control it. No casualties were reported as all patients and staff were safely evacuated. The incident, currently under investigation, severely impacted the second and third floors, housing critical sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 23:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire incident at a nursing home in the Uttam Nagar area of west Delhi saw the rapid deployment of 11 fire tenders, preventing any casualties, authorities confirmed on Tuesday evening.

The nursing home fire call was received around 8 pm, and the blaze was controlled by 9.25 pm. Located in the nurse hostel's second floor, the fire affected sections with medical reports, while the third floor's dental facility was also impacted.

All 15 to 20 patients and 20 staff members present were evacuated safely, with no infants reported on-site. Authorities are now conducting a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

