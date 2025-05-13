Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Delhi Nursing Home Blaze

A fire incident at a nursing home in the Uttam Nagar area of west Delhi saw the rapid deployment of 11 fire tenders, preventing any casualties, authorities confirmed on Tuesday evening.

The nursing home fire call was received around 8 pm, and the blaze was controlled by 9.25 pm. Located in the nurse hostel's second floor, the fire affected sections with medical reports, while the third floor's dental facility was also impacted.

All 15 to 20 patients and 20 staff members present were evacuated safely, with no infants reported on-site. Authorities are now conducting a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)