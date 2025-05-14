Euro Zone Bond Yields: A Market Dance Under U.S.-China Tension

Euro zone bond yields edged down on Wednesday as tension in the global trade arena eased, retreating from multi-week highs. The market, positioned warily ahead of pivotal U.S. economic data set for Thursday, reflected investor sentiment shaped by ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Investor anxiety persists over the U.S.-China trade relationship, predominantly due to tariff implementations by the Trump administration, which many fear could stoke inflation and slow global growth. "Though tariffs have been reduced, they are still significantly high," commented Nabil Milali, a portfolio manager at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management.

Despite ECB discussions on potential rate cuts as economic conditions evolve, bond yields in the euro area stay elevated, especially with anticipated bond issuance. However, German inflation has shown signs of easing, providing a potential reprieve for concerned investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)