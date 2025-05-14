Americans Question Vaccine Safety Amid Measles Outbreak

Americans are expressing significant concern about the Trump administration's ability to manage an ongoing measles outbreak, as indicated by a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. Despite broad confidence in the safety of the MMR vaccine, declining vaccination rates have heightened apprehensions.

The poll, which surveyed over a thousand adults, reveals that only 31% of respondents believe the administration is managing the outbreak responsibly. Vaccine hesitation, fueled by misinformation and conflicting messages, has resulted in reduced vaccination rates in certain communities, contributing to the largest U.S. measles outbreak in 25 years.

Infectious disease experts and officials are striving to combat vaccine hesitancy and maintain public trust. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. assures that efforts are being made to promote vaccination, yet regional outbreaks underscore the precarious nature of public health protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)