Apollo and SBI Card Launch Health-Focused Co-Branded Credit Card
SBI Card has teamed up with Apollo HealthCo to launch a new co-branded credit card centered on health and wellness. The Apollo SBI Card SELECT offers up to 25% value back and a Rs 1,500 e-gift voucher for purchases via the Apollo 24*7 app and Apollo Pharmacy stores.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:08 IST
SBI Card has announced a partnership with Apollo HealthCo, the operator of Apollo Pharmacy, to introduce a new co-branded credit card focused on health and wellness.
This collaboration aims to enhance the shopping experience for cardholders, offering significant rewards on transactions related to pharmacy products, health check-ups, blood tests, and more.
The Apollo SBI Card SELECT provides cardholders with up to 25% value back on purchases made through the Apollo 24*7 app and at select Apollo Pharmacy retail stores. New cardholders are also entitled to a Rs 1,500 e-gift voucher as a welcome benefit.
