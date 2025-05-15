Left Menu

Apollo and SBI Card Launch Health-Focused Co-Branded Credit Card

SBI Card has teamed up with Apollo HealthCo to launch a new co-branded credit card centered on health and wellness. The Apollo SBI Card SELECT offers up to 25% value back and a Rs 1,500 e-gift voucher for purchases via the Apollo 24*7 app and Apollo Pharmacy stores.

SBI Card has announced a partnership with Apollo HealthCo, the operator of Apollo Pharmacy, to introduce a new co-branded credit card focused on health and wellness.

This collaboration aims to enhance the shopping experience for cardholders, offering significant rewards on transactions related to pharmacy products, health check-ups, blood tests, and more.

The Apollo SBI Card SELECT provides cardholders with up to 25% value back on purchases made through the Apollo 24*7 app and at select Apollo Pharmacy retail stores. New cardholders are also entitled to a Rs 1,500 e-gift voucher as a welcome benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

