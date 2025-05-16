Curbing the Outbreak: ASF Triggers Restrictions in Assam

The outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) has prompted authorities in Assam's Barpeta district to prohibit the sale of pigs and pork. The decision came after ASF was detected in Gahia village within the Sarukhetri development block.

District Magistrate Diganta Baishya invoked Section 16 of the Assam Epidemic Disease Act, 2023, to enforce these measures. The notification restricted the transportation of pigs, with exceptions made only for movement along the national highway.

The directive also forbids the disposal of pig carcasses in open areas to prevent contamination. Suppressing information about infections or deaths related to ASF is now a punishable offense. Gatherings of more than four people in a 1-km radius of the affected zone are also banned.

