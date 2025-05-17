Left Menu

Sanjeevani Heli Ambulance's Emergency Landing at Kedarnath: A Close Call

A Sanjeevani heli ambulance from AIIMS, Rishikesh made an emergency landing in Kedarnath due to a technical snag. Two doctors and the pilot onboard were unharmed. The helicopter was on a mission to rescue a pilgrim suffering from respiratory issues. The DGCA will investigate the incident.

Rudraprayag | Updated: 17-05-2025 14:42 IST
  • India

A Sanjeevani heli ambulance operated by AIIMS, Rishikesh was forced into an emergency landing in Kedarnath on Saturday after encountering a technical issue, according to an official statement.

The helicopter, carrying two doctors and a pilot, was en route to retrieve a pilgrim experiencing respiratory distress when a snag developed in its tail rotor, necessitating a prompt emergency landing. Fortunately, all individuals onboard were unharmed, District Tourism Development Officer Rahul Chaubey reported.

The aircraft was making its way from AIIMS Rishikesh to Kedarnath when the fault was detected. The pilot managed to land the helicopter on a flat surface near the helipad, where the tail rotor sustained damage during the process. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is set to investigate the incident further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

