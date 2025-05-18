Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Young Recruit Queue in Mogadishu Bombing

A suicide bomber attacked a queue of young recruits at the Damanyo military base in Mogadishu, killing at least 10. Medical sources report 30 injured, with six dying immediately from their injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 18-05-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 16:07 IST
  • Somalia

A devastating suicide bombing claimed the lives of at least 10 young recruits at the Damanyo military base in Mogadishu. The attack targeted a queue of teenagers waiting to register, witnesses reported.

Medical personnel confirmed receiving 30 injured individuals at the military hospital, noting that six of those succumbed to their injuries on arrival.

This tragic incident underscores the ongoing security challenges in Somalia's capital, with recruitment centers remaining vulnerable to such violent attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

