Senior Citizens in Delhi Gain Health Security with Ayushman Cards

In a significant step towards enhancing healthcare access for seniors, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood handed Ayushman health cards to 10 elderly citizens in Janakpuri as part of the Vay Vandana Yojana.

The initiative offers Delhi senior citizens free medical treatments valued up to Rs 10 lakh, ensuring both accessibility and quality care. To date, 2.42 lakh cards have been distributed under this scheme.

Implemented following an MoU with the Centre, Delhi became the 35th region to join AB-PMJAY. Minister Sood highlighted the previous government's delay in rollout, which he believes hindered public access to essential healthcare services.

