Nagaland's Commitment: Remembering and Rising Against AIDS

Nagaland commemorated the International AIDS Candlelight Memorial, focusing on the themes of remembrance, resilience, and leadership. The President of Nagaland Network of People Living with HIV (NNP+), Lanu, emphasized the memorial's significance since its inception in 1983, as a day to honor lives lost to AIDS and reaffirm commitment to supporting those with HIV.

As part of the event, speakers called for actionable steps to tackle stigma and raise awareness, urging community support for those affected by HIV. Dr. Akuo Sorhie, former project director of Nagaland State AIDS Control Society (NSACS), highlighted the importance of celebrating the resilience of individuals living with HIV. She stressed equitable access to antiretroviral therapy, noting that HIV is manageable with proper care.

Echoing these sentiments, Aching, President of Kohima Network of People Living with HIV (KNP+), who has survived on ART since 2004, called for the end of stigmatisation and the promotion of early screening and testing. With an HIV prevalence rate of 1.37 percent, Nagaland ranks as the second-highest in India, following Mizoram. The event concluded with candle lighting by members of NSACS, NNP+, KNP+, and students of Indira Gandhi Sports Academy.

