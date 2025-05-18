Left Menu

Nagaland's Commitment: Remembering and Rising Against AIDS

Nagaland observed the International AIDS Candlelight Memorial emphasizing remembrance, resilience, and action against HIV. Speakers highlighted the importance of combating stigma and ensuring equitable access to antiretroviral therapy. The event underscored Nagaland's resolve to support individuals living with HIV and foster community awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:40 IST
Nagaland's Commitment: Remembering and Rising Against AIDS
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland commemorated the International AIDS Candlelight Memorial, focusing on the themes of remembrance, resilience, and leadership. The President of Nagaland Network of People Living with HIV (NNP+), Lanu, emphasized the memorial's significance since its inception in 1983, as a day to honor lives lost to AIDS and reaffirm commitment to supporting those with HIV.

As part of the event, speakers called for actionable steps to tackle stigma and raise awareness, urging community support for those affected by HIV. Dr. Akuo Sorhie, former project director of Nagaland State AIDS Control Society (NSACS), highlighted the importance of celebrating the resilience of individuals living with HIV. She stressed equitable access to antiretroviral therapy, noting that HIV is manageable with proper care.

Echoing these sentiments, Aching, President of Kohima Network of People Living with HIV (KNP+), who has survived on ART since 2004, called for the end of stigmatisation and the promotion of early screening and testing. With an HIV prevalence rate of 1.37 percent, Nagaland ranks as the second-highest in India, following Mizoram. The event concluded with candle lighting by members of NSACS, NNP+, KNP+, and students of Indira Gandhi Sports Academy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025