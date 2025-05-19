Biden's Health Battle: Facing Prostate Cancer with Resilience
Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, which has spread to his bones. Despite its aggressive nature, the cancer is hormone-sensitive, providing treatment options. Political figures, including Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, offered support. Biden's health was a significant concern during his presidency.
- Country:
- United States
Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to an announcement from his office on Sunday. The diagnosis came after doctors discovered urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule last week.
Following a thorough examination, it was revealed that the cancer had metastasized to Biden's bones. Despite this aggressive progression, officials reported that the cancer is hormone-sensitive, allowing for potential management through treatment options currently under consideration. Biden's Gleason score was 9, reflecting the severity of the cancer's aggressiveness.
Political leaders across the spectrum extended their well-wishes for Biden's recovery. Notably, former President Donald Trump expressed sadness over the news, wishing Biden a swift recovery. Additionally, Vice President Kamala Harris shared her support on social media, commending Biden as a fighter and expressing confidence in his resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)