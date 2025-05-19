Biden's Health Battle: Facing Prostate Cancer with Resilience

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to an announcement from his office on Sunday. The diagnosis came after doctors discovered urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule last week.

Following a thorough examination, it was revealed that the cancer had metastasized to Biden's bones. Despite this aggressive progression, officials reported that the cancer is hormone-sensitive, allowing for potential management through treatment options currently under consideration. Biden's Gleason score was 9, reflecting the severity of the cancer's aggressiveness.

Political leaders across the spectrum extended their well-wishes for Biden's recovery. Notably, former President Donald Trump expressed sadness over the news, wishing Biden a swift recovery. Additionally, Vice President Kamala Harris shared her support on social media, commending Biden as a fighter and expressing confidence in his resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)