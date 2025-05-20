Mauritius Awarded WHO DG Special Recognition for Tobacco Control

Mauritius has been lauded globally for its outstanding achievements in tobacco control, earning the prestigious World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General’s Special Recognition Award during the observance of World No-Tobacco Day 2025. The award was formally presented on Monday, May 19, 2025, during the opening session of the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

Accepting the accolade on behalf of the nation was The Honorable Anil Kumar Bachoo, Minister of Health and Wellness of Mauritius. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus personally conferred the award, acknowledging Mauritius' unwavering commitment to safeguarding public health through robust tobacco control measures.

A Legacy of Leadership Since 2003

Mauritius’ path toward global recognition in tobacco control began over two decades ago. The country played an instrumental role in advocating for and supporting the development of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC). It was among the first to ratify the Convention in 2004, affirming its pledge to implement evidence-based policies to reduce tobacco consumption and exposure to tobacco smoke.

By 2008, Mauritius had already made headlines by introducing the continent’s first comprehensive, WHO FCTC-aligned tobacco control regulations. These included:

Pictorial health warnings on cigarette packaging

A complete ban on tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship

These were pioneering steps, particularly within the African region, and marked the start of a decade-spanning public health transformation.

Bold Reforms and Global Milestones in 2022

Mauritius further cemented its reputation as a global leader in 2022 by enacting one of the most stringent regulatory frameworks for tobacco control. The revamped legislation introduced a number of trailblazing provisions:

Plain packaging for all tobacco products

Larger and more graphic health warnings

Comprehensive smoke-free laws, banning smoking in all indoor public places and most outdoor public spaces

Strong regulations to curb tobacco industry interference in policymaking

A ban on waterpipes, e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products, flavored and roll-your-own tobacco

With these changes, Mauritius became the first country in Africa to introduce plain packaging, and only the third globally to implement the WHO FCTC and MPOWER strategies at the highest level. These policies have set a benchmark for other nations striving to meet global health targets.

Tangible Results and the Road Ahead

The impact of Mauritius’ sustained efforts is evident in national health statistics. According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, smoking prevalence has seen a gradual but significant decline:

2009: 21.7%

2015: 19.3%

2021: 18.1%

While the reduction signals progress, challenges remain. A breakdown of the 2021 data reveals a gender disparity:

35.3% of men report tobacco use

Only 3.7% of women smoke

Alarmingly, among men aged 25–34, the prevalence was 47.9%, indicating targeted interventions are still necessary for younger populations.

A Nation Committed to Health and Wellness

The WHO’s special recognition is not only a celebration of Mauritius' existing policies but also a clarion call to maintain vigilance against the tobacco industry’s evolving marketing tactics — especially those targeting youth and vulnerable communities. With increasing global concerns over non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and diabetes, Mauritius’ holistic approach to tobacco control stands as a model for preventive public health.

In his acceptance speech, Minister Anil Kumar Bachoo emphasized the importance of community engagement, health education, and multisectoral collaboration in keeping the momentum alive. He reiterated Mauritius’ commitment to achieving a smoke-free generation and called on other nations to intensify their own efforts.

A Global Example for Tobacco-Free Progress

Mauritius’ story is a powerful testament to what is achievable with political will, public support, and strategic policymaking. The 2025 WHO Director-General’s Special Recognition Award reinforces Mauritius' role as a beacon of hope and determination in the global fight against tobacco — not just for Africa, but for the world.

As countries gather at the World Health Assembly to discuss global health challenges and opportunities, Mauritius stands proudly as proof that transformational change is possible, and that the reward is not only international recognition, but also a healthier, more resilient population for generations to come.

Congratulations, Mauritius!