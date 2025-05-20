Four Countries Honored by WHO for Eliminating Industrial Trans Fats from Food

In a landmark achievement for global public health, the World Health Organization (WHO) has officially recognized four countries—Austria, Norway, Oman, and Singapore—for successfully eliminating industrially produced trans fats from their national food supplies. These countries have demonstrated leadership and commitment to public health by implementing best-practice trans fat elimination policies, bolstered by robust monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.

The formal recognition came during the Seventy-eighth World Health Assembly, where WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus presented validation certificates to government representatives. He praised the countries for setting a global standard in the fight against cardiovascular diseases, noting, “Eliminating industrially produced trans fats is one of the most cost-effective strategies to reduce the global burden of cardiovascular diseases. These countries are not only protecting the health of their populations but also setting an exemplary standard for others to follow.”

The Global Threat of Trans Fats

Trans fats, or trans-fatty acids (TFA), are unsaturated fatty acids that occur in two forms: industrial and natural. Industrial trans fats are artificially produced through the partial hydrogenation of oils and are commonly found in processed foods such as biscuits, pies, fried foods, margarine, vegetable shortening, and Vanaspati ghee. Both industrial and natural trans fats are known to clog arteries, leading to an increased risk of heart attacks and coronary heart disease—conditions that result in over 278,000 deaths globally each year.

A Decade-Long Battle and New Milestone

Seven years ago, WHO launched a global call to eliminate industrial trans fats. At that time, only 11 countries had implemented best-practice policies, protecting a mere 6% of the world’s population. Today, that number has risen significantly—nearly 60 countries now have such policies in place, collectively covering 46% of the global population. The recent recognition of Austria, Norway, Oman, and Singapore represents a vital leap forward in this movement.

Country Highlights

Austria

Korinna Schumann, Austria’s Minister of Labour, Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection, noted her country’s pioneering stance: “Recognizing the incredible harm caused by industrially produced trans fats, we became the second country to introduce measures to eliminate it. Bold, evidence-based policies can deliver real public health impact.”

Norway

Norwegian Minister of Health and Care Services Jan Christian Vestre emphasized the importance of consistent policy enforcement: “Our efforts to implement robust, best-practice trans fat elimination policies are showing clear, measurable results. The latest monitoring data confirms that it is not only possible to reduce trans fat intake but to virtually eliminate it.”

Oman

Oman’s Minister of Health, Dr. Hilal bin Ali bin Hilal Alsabti, echoed the sentiment of national pride and global responsibility: “We are proud to be among the 60 countries implementing this lifesaving policy, and especially honored to be recognized as one of the nine countries leading the way in eliminating this harmful ingredient.”

Singapore

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung emphasized the country’s long-term commitment: “Our journey towards eliminating industrially produced trans fats began over a decade ago. This is a powerful testament to what can be achieved through applying consistent public health policy and working collaboratively with the industry.”

WHO’s Best-Practice Criteria

To be validated by WHO, countries must adopt either of the following best-practice policy measures:

A mandatory national limit of 2 grams of industrially produced trans fat per 100 grams of total fat in all foods.

A complete ban on the production and use of partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs) in food products.

However, policy alone is not enough. Countries must also implement comprehensive systems for monitoring and enforcement to ensure sustained compliance and public health impact.

Economic and Health Benefits

Eliminating trans fats is not just a health initiative; it’s an economic strategy. Replacing trans fats with healthier alternatives is a low-cost intervention that significantly reduces healthcare costs while improving quality of life. Studies show that trans fats account for approximately 7% of cardiovascular disease deaths globally—a statistic that could be drastically reduced through these interventions.

WHO’s Ongoing Commitment and Next Steps

WHO continues to support national authorities in nutrition and food safety through technical assistance and policy guidance. The organization is also encouraging more countries to apply for validation under its trans fat elimination programme. The next application cycle is now open, with a deadline set for 31 August 2025.

By recognizing countries that have not only implemented best-practice policies but also established effective enforcement systems, WHO aims to accelerate progress toward a global trans fat-free food supply.

As more nations join this vital health initiative, the ultimate goal of eliminating industrially produced trans fats worldwide moves ever closer to realization.