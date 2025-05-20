Left Menu

IHH Healthcare Intensifies Legal Battle with Daiichi Sankyo

Malaysia's IHH Healthcare has significantly increased its damage claim against Japan's Daiichi Sankyo in Tokyo District Court, raising it from JPY 20 billion to JPY 200 billion. This lawsuit stems from Daiichi's alleged obstruction of IHH's bid for Fortis Healthcare, causing substantial losses to IHH's subsidiary, Northern TK Ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:40 IST
IHH Healthcare Intensifies Legal Battle with Daiichi Sankyo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Malaysia's IHH Healthcare has ramped up its legal front against Japan's Daiichi Sankyo, escalating its damage claim from an initial JPY 20 billion to a staggering JPY 200 billion in Tokyo District Court.

This legal move comes amidst allegations that Daiichi Sankyo obstructed IHH's efforts to acquire shares in Indian hospital chain Fortis Healthcare in 2018, resulting in severe financial implications for IHH's subsidiary, Northern TK Ventures (NTK).

IHH has asserted that Daiichi Sankyo's actions prevented the completion of NTK's open offer to Fortis shareholders, significantly impacting the company's operations and financial interests in the burgeoning Indian healthcare market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025