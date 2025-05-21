Biden's Health Scrutiny: Unveiling Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Former President Joe Biden's recent prostate cancer diagnosis has intensified the public's scrutiny of his health. His last prostate cancer screening was conducted in 2014, and prior to this recent revelation, Biden had not been diagnosed with the disease, according to a statement from his office.

The office disclosure on Tuesday attempts to quell any suspicion of a cover-up during Biden's presidency, emphasizing that while treatment can be pursued, the cancer has unfortunately spread to his bones and is now incurable. This unexpected announcement has ignited a wave of sympathy but also criticism, particularly from Donald Trump, who has questioned the timing and transparency of the diagnosis.

Medical experts caution against routine PSA testing for men over 70, despite prostate cancer's status as the second-leading cause of cancer deaths among men. Biden, now 82, serves as a high-profile case underscoring the complex conversations around cancer screening and advanced disease detection.

