A Lasting Tribute: Croatia’s “Shape of Space” Sculpture Unveiled at WHO HQs

The World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva witnessed a moment of profound international solidarity as the Republic of Croatia officially donated a bronze sculpture in a ceremonial unveiling today. The artwork, titled Shape of Space, is the creation of the late and renowned Croatian sculptor Ivan Kožarić and now stands proudly at the main entrance of the WHO building. This more-than-2.5-metre-tall sculpture is dedicated to the tireless efforts of health and care workers globally, while also commemorating a legendary figure in public health history—Dr Andrija Štampar, the first President of the World Health Assembly and a pioneer in global health.

Celebrating a Visionary of Public Health

Dr Andrija Štampar, born in 1888 in Croatia, is revered as one of the founding fathers of modern public health. His influence shaped WHO’s constitution and inspired generations of medical professionals with his philosophy that “health is a human right.” His presidency at the inaugural World Health Assembly in 1948 was pivotal in defining WHO’s mission and global health strategies. Today’s tribute is not only a commemoration of his legacy but also a call to uphold his values in the 21st century.

In his keynote speech, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reflected on Dr Štampar’s timeless vision:

“This sculpture stands as a powerful symbol of our shared responsibility to protect health as a fundamental human right. Dr Štampar’s values—universal access, solidarity, equity—continue to guide our mission.”

An Artistic Symbol of Resilience and Compassion

The Shape of Space sculpture is emblematic in both form and message. Designed by Kožarić—an influential figure in contemporary European art—the piece features an open, flowing design that invites interpretation and engagement. It reflects the compassion, adaptability, and unwavering protection offered by health workers worldwide, especially during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative to create and donate this sculpture began in 2021, during the International Year of Health and Care Workers, a year designated to spotlight the pivotal contributions of medical personnel during one of the most challenging periods in recent history. Croatia’s move to immortalize that spirit through public art demonstrates both national pride and a commitment to international humanitarianism.

Voices of Gratitude and Unity

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, present at the ceremony alongside WHO officials, diplomats, and global health representatives, emphasized the sculpture’s broader meaning:

“Open and flowing in form, Shape of Space embodies the compassion and protection that health workers provide. It stands here as a beacon of international cooperation and shared values.”

Prime Minister Plenković further remarked on Croatia’s dedication to WHO’s mission and expressed pride in contributing a meaningful cultural gift to the international community.

A Timely Reminder in a Post-Pandemic World

The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the indispensable role of frontline health workers, who demonstrated extraordinary bravery, resilience, and compassion. From nurses and doctors to paramedics and public health officials, these individuals worked under immense pressure, often at great personal cost.

The sculpture now stands not only as a tribute but also as a reminder of the sacrifices made—and the continued need to support health systems and professionals globally. For WHO staff, visitors, and global delegates passing through its doors, the Shape of Space will now serve as an enduring landmark of gratitude and resolve.

Bridging Art, Health, and Global Solidarity

Art has long served as a vessel for collective memory and cultural diplomacy. In donating the Shape of Space, Croatia has successfully bridged national heritage and global advocacy, reinforcing the enduring connection between human creativity and public service.

As the world continues to recover and rebuild post-pandemic, symbols like this sculpture are vital. They remind us not only of what we’ve endured, but also of the values we must uphold—solidarity, health equity, and unwavering respect for those who protect life.