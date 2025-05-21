Left Menu

U.S. Economic Outlook: Trade Truce Offers Little Relief

A Reuters poll indicates that the U.S. economic outlook remains weak despite a temporary reduction in U.S.-China trade tensions. While the risk of recession has slightly decreased, deteriorating fiscal health and uncertain policies continue to pose significant challenges. Inflation concerns persist amidst high policy uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:39 IST
U.S. Economic Outlook: Trade Truce Offers Little Relief
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. economic outlook remains precarious, according to a recent Reuters poll of economists, despite a temporary easing of the U.S.-China trade war. The country's fiscal health hangs in the balance as Congress prepares to vote on President Trump's proposed tax-cut bill amid a sovereign credit rating downgrade by Moody's.

Economists unanimously agree that the Trump administration's policies have harmed the economy, with over half indicating significant damage. Despite recent downgrades in growth and inflation forecasts, economists held steady in May, maintaining concerns over U.S. fiscal policies and high inflation expectations.

Fed officials express growing concern over inflation resurgence due to tariff policies. The federal funds rate remains unchanged as the majority of economists foresee a potential rate cut next quarter. The economic landscape is fraught with uncertainty, driving concerns about slow growth and elevated recession risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025