U.S. Economic Outlook: Trade Truce Offers Little Relief

The U.S. economic outlook remains precarious, according to a recent Reuters poll of economists, despite a temporary easing of the U.S.-China trade war. The country's fiscal health hangs in the balance as Congress prepares to vote on President Trump's proposed tax-cut bill amid a sovereign credit rating downgrade by Moody's.

Economists unanimously agree that the Trump administration's policies have harmed the economy, with over half indicating significant damage. Despite recent downgrades in growth and inflation forecasts, economists held steady in May, maintaining concerns over U.S. fiscal policies and high inflation expectations.

Fed officials express growing concern over inflation resurgence due to tariff policies. The federal funds rate remains unchanged as the majority of economists foresee a potential rate cut next quarter. The economic landscape is fraught with uncertainty, driving concerns about slow growth and elevated recession risks.

