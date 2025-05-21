Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Proactive Health Measures Amid Global COVID Concerns

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assures that COVID-19 currently poses no imminent threat to Uttar Pradesh, despite rising global concerns about its JN.1 subvariant. He emphasizes the importance of vigilance and preparedness, instructs health units to stay alert, and outlines measures against other diseases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:18 IST
Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reassured the public on Wednesday, stating that COVID-19 currently poses no imminent threat within the state. This comes as global concerns rise over the virus's new JN.1 subvariant.

While the Centre has not issued a new COVID-19 advisory, Adityanath stressed the importance of vigilance due to increasing JN.1 cases in countries like Thailand, Singapore, and Hong Kong. He instructed all health units, including medical colleges and district hospitals, to maintain a high state of readiness and ensure that critical resources like ICUs and oxygen plants remain operational.

Furthermore, Adityanath called for proactive efforts against seasonal diseases such as dengue and malaria, emphasizing the collaborative role of the Health department, Medical Education department, and local administrations. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported two COVID-related deaths in Mumbai among patients with comorbidities, adding to the urgency of these preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

