Global Health News: WHO Pandemic Accord, Measles in Texas, and Hinge Health IPO
The World Health Organization adopted a pandemic preparedness treaty, but the absence of the U.S. questions its efficacy. Texas reports a rise in measles cases, and digital health startup Hinge Health raises $437.3M in IPO. South Korea and the U.S. discuss trade impacts, while Moderna delays vaccine approvals.
The World Health Organization (WHO) took a significant step on Tuesday by adopting a global pandemic agreement aimed at improving future preparedness. However, the absence of support from the United States raised concerns about its effectiveness. The World Health Assembly in Geneva passed the legally binding pact after three years of negotiations, and it received widespread approval from member countries.
In Texas, health authorities reported that measles cases have increased to 722, marking a four-case rise since the previous update. The focus remains on Gaines County, the epicenter of the outbreak, which accounts for 406 of the total cases.
Meanwhile, in a significant financial development, Hinge Health, a digital health startup, announced it has raised $437.3 million through its U.S. initial public offering. The company's shares were priced at the higher end of their marketed range, reflecting strong investor interest in digital health technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
