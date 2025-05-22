Left Menu

Pioneering The Future of Orthopaedics: STAR Hospitals Introduces Next-Gen Robotic Surgery

STAR Hospitals in Hyderabad has introduced a New-Gen Robotic Surgery System for joint replacement, designed for precision, faster recovery, and reduced pain. This system eliminates the need for CT scans, offers real-time adaptability, and aids in achieving precise implant alignment. STAR Hospital's commitment combines technology with compassionate patient care.

Pioneering The Future of Orthopaedics: STAR Hospitals Introduces Next-Gen Robotic Surgery
In a groundbreaking advancement for orthopaedic care, STAR Hospitals in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, has launched the New-Gen Robotic Surgery System. This cutting-edge innovation promises to deliver greater precision, reduced pain, and faster recovery for patients undergoing joint replacement surgeries, especially those suffering from chronic knee problems.

The rise in joint-related disorders in Hyderabad is alarming, with 1 in 5 individuals over 50 affected by knee osteoarthritis. STAR Hospitals, renowned for clinical excellence, has now enhanced its joint care capabilities with this latest technological marvel, further cementing its role as a leader in the field.

Esteemed surgeons at STAR Hospitals emphasize the system's capability for unmatched surgical precision and patient customization. With its ability to eliminate CT scan requirements, align implants accurately, and support faster recovery, this technology represents a transformative shift in orthopaedic procedures across South India.

