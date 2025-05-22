Unscripted Nutrition: Simplifying Health with Herbalife India's Latest Podcast
Herbalife India has unveiled the second episode of its podcast series, 'Live Your Best Life, Unscripted,' focusing on simplifying nutrition. The episode features renowned experts Dr. Parag Singhal and Dr. Ratnesh Lal discussing macronutrients, protein, and supplements. Led by Ajay Khanna, it offers practical guidance on personalized dietary choices.
In its second episode of the 'Live Your Best Life, Unscripted' podcast, Herbalife India aims to demystify nutrition with a focus on protein, supplements, and smarter eating choices. Renowned experts Dr. Parag Singhal and Dr. Ratnesh Lal bring their insights to the discussion, led by Managing Director Ajay Khanna.
The episode delves into the essentials of macronutrients and micronutrients, offering listeners practical advice on how to personalize their diets. Highlighting how simple, informed changes can make significant impacts, the conversation addresses protein needs by age and lifestyle, emphasizing moderation and awareness.
'Live Your Best Life, Unscripted' continues to spotlight voices that encourage healthier living. Herbalife India remains committed to providing valuable content through this platform, aiming to inspire smarter choices and empowered communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
