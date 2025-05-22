Left Menu

Starvation Crisis in Gaza: Children and Elderly at Risk

The Palestinian health minister reported 29 starvation-related deaths of children and elderly in Gaza recently, highlighting a severe crisis. Thousands more are at risk. The minister supports the U.N. aid chief's claim that 14,000 babies could die without urgent assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Palestinian Health Minister has raised alarms over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, reporting 29 recent deaths from starvation involving children and elderly individuals. The toll is expected to rise as thousands remain vulnerable.

Majed Abu Ramadan, the health minister, emphasized the severity of the crisis, describing the deaths as "starvation-related." Among the deceased were both young children and older adults, who have succumbed to the worsening conditions.

In response to the U.N. aid chief's estimate that 14,000 infants could perish without immediate aid, Abu Ramadan expressed agreement, suggesting that the figure might be an underestimation of the urgent need for relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

