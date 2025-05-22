Starvation Crisis in Gaza: Children and Elderly at Risk

The Palestinian Health Minister has raised alarms over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, reporting 29 recent deaths from starvation involving children and elderly individuals. The toll is expected to rise as thousands remain vulnerable.

Majed Abu Ramadan, the health minister, emphasized the severity of the crisis, describing the deaths as "starvation-related." Among the deceased were both young children and older adults, who have succumbed to the worsening conditions.

In response to the U.N. aid chief's estimate that 14,000 infants could perish without immediate aid, Abu Ramadan expressed agreement, suggesting that the figure might be an underestimation of the urgent need for relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)