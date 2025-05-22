Starvation Crisis in Gaza: Children and Elderly at Risk
The Palestinian health minister reported 29 starvation-related deaths of children and elderly in Gaza recently, highlighting a severe crisis. Thousands more are at risk. The minister supports the U.N. aid chief's claim that 14,000 babies could die without urgent assistance.
The Palestinian Health Minister has raised alarms over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, reporting 29 recent deaths from starvation involving children and elderly individuals. The toll is expected to rise as thousands remain vulnerable.
Majed Abu Ramadan, the health minister, emphasized the severity of the crisis, describing the deaths as "starvation-related." Among the deceased were both young children and older adults, who have succumbed to the worsening conditions.
In response to the U.N. aid chief's estimate that 14,000 infants could perish without immediate aid, Abu Ramadan expressed agreement, suggesting that the figure might be an underestimation of the urgent need for relief efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Strikes Intensify Amid Humanitarian Crisis
Gaza Community Kitchens Shut: A Humanitarian Crisis Looms
Gaza Blockade Intensifies Humanitarian Crisis: Hospitals Struggle to Feed Patients
Sudan's Dire Reality: Escalating Violence and Humanitarian Crisis
New U.S.-Backed Aid Plan Set to Counter Gaza Humanitarian Crisis