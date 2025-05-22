Starvation in Gaza: Children at Risk Amid Blockade and Military Strife

The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate as more children, like two-year-old Mayar, fall victim to severe malnutrition. The blockade and ongoing military offenses have depleted food supplies, leaving families unable to access critical resources needed for survival. Mayar's struggle highlights the dire conditions faced by many amid the conflict.

Despite Israel's recent decision to allow limited humanitarian assistance into the region under international pressure, aid agencies report that the quantity of supplies remains insufficient to meet the prevailing needs. UN agencies warn that without immediate and substantial aid, Gaza risks descending into famine.

Healthcare facilities, such as Nasser Hospital, are overwhelmed, unable to cope with the soaring number of malnutrition cases. As supplies dwindle, children and pregnant women are at heightened risk, signaling an urgent call to international bodies to address this escalating crisis comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)