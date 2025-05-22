Left Menu

AIIMS Bilaspur Pioneers Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery

AIIMS Bilaspur performed its first robotic knee replacement surgery, marking its status as a cutting-edge medical facility. The advanced procedure was carried out on an elderly woman suffering from severe arthritis. The technology allows precise alignment of joints, promising faster recovery and fewer complications.

Updated: 22-05-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:54 IST
In a significant medical breakthrough, All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur has become the first government medical institution in the state to successfully execute a robotic knee replacement surgery.

The surgery, performed on an elderly female patient enduring severe arthritis and knee deformity, represents a monumental advancement in orthopedics.

The surgical team, led by Dr. Ranjit Chaudhary, effectively employed the precision of robotic technology to restore the joint's natural structure, promising improved patient outcomes and establishing AIIMS Bilaspur as a frontrunner in modern medical procedures.

