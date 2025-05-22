AIIMS Bilaspur Pioneers Robotic Knee Replacement Surgery

In a significant medical breakthrough, All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur has become the first government medical institution in the state to successfully execute a robotic knee replacement surgery.

The surgery, performed on an elderly female patient enduring severe arthritis and knee deformity, represents a monumental advancement in orthopedics.

The surgical team, led by Dr. Ranjit Chaudhary, effectively employed the precision of robotic technology to restore the joint's natural structure, promising improved patient outcomes and establishing AIIMS Bilaspur as a frontrunner in modern medical procedures.

