India: A Pioneering Force in Exposomics Research

India is poised to emerge as a global leader in exposomics research, with the potential to revolutionize disease prevention and understanding. Dr. Kalpana Balakrishnan of Sri Ramachandra Institute highlights that India, with its blend of traditional and modern health risks, offers unparalleled opportunities for exposome science.

The term 'exposome' encompasses total environmental exposures from conception to death, unlike fixed genetic genomes. As Dr. Balakrishnan notes, genetic markers alone cannot explain chronic diseases; environmental exposures play a critical role. High Resolution Mass Spectrometry and Next Generation Sequencing are key tools for exposome mapping.

India's diverse landscape of health challenges and opportunities for international collaboration can reshape global exposomics initiatives. Dr. Rima Habre from the Nexus Center emphasizes India's potential, while experts stress the need for integrating science with engineering, economics, and policies to reduce environmental health burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)