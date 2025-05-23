Left Menu

India: A Pioneering Force in Exposomics Research

India stands on the brink of becoming a leader in exposomics research, a field that examines environmental exposures affecting health. With a mix of traditional and modern risks, India offers unique opportunities for studies needed to combat chronic diseases. International collaborations could position India at the forefront globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 08:27 IST
India: A Pioneering Force in Exposomics Research
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised to emerge as a global leader in exposomics research, with the potential to revolutionize disease prevention and understanding. Dr. Kalpana Balakrishnan of Sri Ramachandra Institute highlights that India, with its blend of traditional and modern health risks, offers unparalleled opportunities for exposome science.

The term 'exposome' encompasses total environmental exposures from conception to death, unlike fixed genetic genomes. As Dr. Balakrishnan notes, genetic markers alone cannot explain chronic diseases; environmental exposures play a critical role. High Resolution Mass Spectrometry and Next Generation Sequencing are key tools for exposome mapping.

India's diverse landscape of health challenges and opportunities for international collaboration can reshape global exposomics initiatives. Dr. Rima Habre from the Nexus Center emphasizes India's potential, while experts stress the need for integrating science with engineering, economics, and policies to reduce environmental health burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025