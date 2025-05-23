Left Menu

Blockade and Airstrikes Escalate Aid Crisis in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of six Palestinians guarding aid shipments in the Gaza Strip amidst an 11-week blockade. Despite a slight ease in the blockade allowing 305 supply trucks, looting and insecurity have hampered aid distribution, exacerbating the dire conditions for Gaza's population.

Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of at least six Palestinians tasked with guarding aid trucks from looters in the Gaza Strip. This incident comes as part of a broader crisis following an 11-week-long blockade, which has seen devastating impacts on the local population.

The Israeli military claims that 107 aid trucks, loaded with essential supplies, have entered Gaza, amassing a total of 305 vehicles since the blockade was loosened earlier this week. However, the supplies fall significantly short of the 500 to 600 trucks reportedly needed daily to meet the needs of the besieged population.

Efforts to distribute supplies remain hindered by organized looting, with reports of food and essentials being stolen from trucks near Khan Younis. Amid growing international pressure, Israel plans a new aid distribution system, yet many critical details remain unclear. Meanwhile, ongoing military operations further compound humanitarian challenges.

