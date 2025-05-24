Left Menu

Health News Surge: From HK Listings to Animal Vaccines and Weight Loss Challenges

A roundup of recent health news includes strong Hong Kong market debuts, food and chemicals' impact on children, the role of vaccines in animal health, and strategic moves in the weight-loss drug market. Key reports and corporate moves highlight ongoing challenges and developments in global health sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 10:27 IST
Health News Surge: From HK Listings to Animal Vaccines and Weight Loss Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Strong debuts in Hong Kong capital markets marked a significant week, notably with Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals and Mirxes Holdings raising a combined $1.4 billion. Meanwhile, electric vehicle battery maker CATL led with a massive $5.3 billion listing.

The 'Make America Healthy Again' movement, spearheaded by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., unveiled a report criticizing processed foods and chemicals for chronic childhood illnesses. Concurrently, the World Organisation for Animal Health emphasized the need for animal vaccines amidst a Brazilian bird flu outbreak, underscoring public health benefits.

In weight-loss news, Novo Nordisk is discounting Wegovy as it faces a crackdown on compounded alternatives. The Trump administration is proposing a 5.5% FDA budget cut, drawing scrutiny as Moderna pushes for updated COVID vaccine reviews, showcasing ongoing regulatory challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025