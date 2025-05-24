Health News Surge: From HK Listings to Animal Vaccines and Weight Loss Challenges

Strong debuts in Hong Kong capital markets marked a significant week, notably with Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals and Mirxes Holdings raising a combined $1.4 billion. Meanwhile, electric vehicle battery maker CATL led with a massive $5.3 billion listing.

The 'Make America Healthy Again' movement, spearheaded by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., unveiled a report criticizing processed foods and chemicals for chronic childhood illnesses. Concurrently, the World Organisation for Animal Health emphasized the need for animal vaccines amidst a Brazilian bird flu outbreak, underscoring public health benefits.

In weight-loss news, Novo Nordisk is discounting Wegovy as it faces a crackdown on compounded alternatives. The Trump administration is proposing a 5.5% FDA budget cut, drawing scrutiny as Moderna pushes for updated COVID vaccine reviews, showcasing ongoing regulatory challenges.

