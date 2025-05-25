Health Updates: Innovations, Approvals, and Challenges in Pharmaceuticals
This update covers the latest health sector developments, including Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine review, GSK's asthma drug FDA approval, Bayer's extended Eylea intervals endorsement, and COVID shot variant targeting recommendations. Other news involves weight-loss drug discount issues, Caris Life Sciences' IPO, ISS's backing of Dynavax directors, and rising measles cases in Texas.
In the latest pharmaceutical advancements, Moderna has submitted its updated COVID-19 vaccine for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This submission follows FDA guidance targeting specific strains, enhancing Moderna's Spikevax.
Meanwhile, GSK's asthma medication Nucala received FDA approval for treating chronic lung disease, often referred to as 'smoker's lung.' Furthermore, the European Medicines Agency endorsed Bayer's Eylea for extended shot intervals, outperforming Roche's alternative treatment.
In other health developments, Americans face challenges accessing weight-loss drugs amid regulatory crackdowns, while biotech firm Caris Life Sciences aims for a public listing with a robust revenue report. At the same time, Texas grapples with a rise in measles cases, underscoring ongoing public health challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
