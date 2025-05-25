Panic Erupts Over Rumored Gas Leak at Medical College
A rumored gas leak at the Government Medical College caused panic and a stampede-like situation as attendants rushed to evacuate patients. While officials confirmed no injuries, a patient's death was investigated separately. The scare was likely due to the smell of formalin gas from the operation theatre.
Panic erupted at the Government Medical College on Sunday evening following rumors of a gas leak, spurring a chaotic evacuation of patients. Officials later clarified that the panic may have ensued from the smell of formalin gas, used in medical practices, possibly emanating from the operation theatre.
Despite eyewitness claims of injuries sustained during the commotion, the district administration insisted that no injuries occurred. District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh reassured the public that emergency services responded promptly, ensuring no harm came to the patients.
The incident coincided with the death of a patient suffering from a lung ailment. However, authorities confirmed that the death was unrelated to the panic, while a committee has been tasked with investigating the episode further.
