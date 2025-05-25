Ranchi Records New COVID-19 Case in Latest Outbreak Wave
Ranchi has reported its first COVID-19 case in the latest wave as a person from Mumbai tested positive. The patient, a member of the Jharkhand Film Development Corporation, is stable and being treated. The state health department is preparing for potential new cases and awaits central government guidelines.
Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, has registered its first COVID-19 case in the current wave, confirmed by a senior health official. A traveler from Mumbai tested positive and is currently receiving treatment at a local private hospital.
According to Ranchi Civil Surgeon Dr. Prabhat Kumar, the patient's condition is stable and free from complications. A proactive check-up drive is set to commence on Monday, with an isolation ward of 20 beds being established at Ranchi's Sadar Hospital to contain any further spread.
State Health Minister Irfan Ansari reassured citizens that the government is alert and prepared for the new variant of COVID-19. The health department is actively monitoring the situation, and immediate actions will follow the forthcoming guidelines from the central government.
