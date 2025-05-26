Covid-19 Resurgence: AIIMS Patna Doctor Among Positive Cases in Bihar

In a concerning development, two individuals in Bihar, including a doctor at AIIMS Patna, have tested positive for Covid-19, according to state officials on Monday.

The 31-year-old Patna resident is the state's first identified case in the ongoing wave of the pandemic, officials confirmed.

Authorities, including Patna Civil Surgeon Abinash Kumar Singh, emphasize caution but insist that the public should not panic as hospitals are on standby.

