Covid-19 Resurgence: AIIMS Patna Doctor Among Positive Cases in Bihar
In Bihar, two individuals, including a doctor from AIIMS Patna, have tested positive for Covid-19. The state is witnessing its first case in the current wave of the virus. Authorities urge caution but stress there is no need for panic as health protocols are in place.
26-05-2025
In a concerning development, two individuals in Bihar, including a doctor at AIIMS Patna, have tested positive for Covid-19, according to state officials on Monday.
The 31-year-old Patna resident is the state's first identified case in the ongoing wave of the pandemic, officials confirmed.
Authorities, including Patna Civil Surgeon Abinash Kumar Singh, emphasize caution but insist that the public should not panic as hospitals are on standby.
