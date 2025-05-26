Left Menu

Gurugram Reports Two New COVID-19 Cases Amid Rising Concerns

Gurugram reported two new COVID-19 cases involving two women who recently traveled from Georgia and Bengaluru. Both are in home isolation. Currently, there are six active cases in the city. Health officials urge prompt testing for cold-like symptoms and have enhanced hospital readiness for potential increases in cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-05-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 23:02 IST
On Monday, Gurugram reported two fresh cases of COVID-19, involving a 51-year-old woman from Sushant Lok phase 1 and a 30-year-old woman from South City, local health officials confirmed.

Both women recently returned from Georgia and Bengaluru, respectively, and despite being fully vaccinated, tested positive for the virus. They are currently under home isolation.

Six COVID-19 cases are active in the city, prompting the health department to urge citizens to get tested for any cold or cough symptoms. Preparations include opening a special hospital ward and ensuring all facilities have access to necessary medical resources, according to Gurugram Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alka Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

