First COVID-19 Fatality in KDMC Sparks Urgent Health Advisory

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced its first COVID-19 related death, as a woman succumbed to the virus during treatment, an official confirmed on Monday.

Dr. Deepa Shukla, KDMC's Medical Health Officer, disclosed that four COVID-19 cases have been detected in the area. Among these, one patient passed away, triggering urgent health advisories.

While Shukla urged residents to stay calm, she emphasized strict adherence to health guidelines. The Medical Health Department recommended precautions such as mask usage, hand hygiene, and immediate medical consultation for those with symptoms or co-morbid conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)