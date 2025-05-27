Left Menu

First COVID-19 Fatality in KDMC Sparks Urgent Health Advisory

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation reported its first COVID-19 death, with a woman succumbing to the virus. Four cases have been identified, prompting health advisories from the Medical Health Department. Citizens are urged to observe precautions and consult doctors for COVID-19 testing if symptoms appear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-05-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 01:32 IST
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced its first COVID-19 related death, as a woman succumbed to the virus during treatment, an official confirmed on Monday.

Dr. Deepa Shukla, KDMC's Medical Health Officer, disclosed that four COVID-19 cases have been detected in the area. Among these, one patient passed away, triggering urgent health advisories.

While Shukla urged residents to stay calm, she emphasized strict adherence to health guidelines. The Medical Health Department recommended precautions such as mask usage, hand hygiene, and immediate medical consultation for those with symptoms or co-morbid conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

