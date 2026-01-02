Maharashtra's Milestone: Bullet Train Tunnel Breakthrough

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually presided over a significant milestone for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. From Rail Bhawan in New Delhi, he watched the breakthrough of a 1.5-km-long mountain tunnel in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The tunnel, one of the longest in Palghar, lies between the Virar and Boisar bullet train stations. It marks the second such breakthrough in Maharashtra, following the completion of a 5-km underground tunnel between Thane and BKC in September 2025, as per a Railway Ministry press note.

Spanning 508 kilometers, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project traverses Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. It is India's sole high-speed rail project, designed for bullet trains traveling at 320 kmph. The venture, benefiting from Japanese technical and financial support, promises swift transit across the region.